Just Group returns to Just Retirement brand

Just's return to Just Retirement comes as the group is looking to emphasise its focus on UK pension risk transfer and retail retirement solutions, identified as its core UK retirement businesses. "Returning to Just Retirement says clearly who we are and where we are focused," said Pretty Sagoo, interim CEO, Just Retirement. "Retirement is at the heart of our business and our purpose of helping people achieve a better later life." The change follows Just Group's £2.4bn acquisition by Brookfield Asset Management (Brookfield), which completed in April of this year. "We have strong fo...