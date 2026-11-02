Insurance United Against Dementia adds James Boyce to board

Campaign group, Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD), has appointed James Boyce to its board.
Boyce is CEO of global specialties at Marsh, in his board role he will support IUAD's engagement with the insurance sector and help to identify fundraising opportunities, supporting the campaign's aim to raise £20m by 2030. IUAD said Boyce brings extensive leadership experience, deep industry knowledge and strong connections across the insurance and reinsurance markets to the board. Chris Lay, chair, IUAD, said: "We're delighted to welcome James to the IUAD board and he joins us an important time, as the campaign seeks to drive even greater engagement and impact across the industry, t...
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