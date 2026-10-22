Rising cancer incidence increases protection complexity: Swiss Re

The reinsurer said that population aging is expected to increase cancer incidence, with those over 50 significantly more likely to develop cancer. An aging population, combined with increasing survival rates, also means that cancer is likely to become a long-term health challenge, according to the reinsurer. Swiss Re said the standardised mortality rate for all cancers in 2023 was 242 per 100,000. For the five cancers analysed (breast, colorectal, lung, pancreatic and prostate), the rate was 121 per 100,000 According to the report, Swiss Re projects this could fall to 78-104 by 204...