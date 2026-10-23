Under the board changes, Fintel chair Phil Smith has been named executive chairman. Smith's executive remit is expected to see him lead the integration of Mortgage Brain and drive "broader transformation" across the business, Fintel stated in a directorate changes update this morning (23 October). Smith, the former CEO of £42bn AUM Embark Group, is set to serve in the role for 12 to 18 months, then return to his role as non-executive chairman. Fintel CEO Matt Timmins remains in post, with a remit to "capture the growing market for modern technology-led solutions in the retail finan...