Analytics key to changing health insurance

How should the industry adapt?

clock • 4 min read

Lisa Balboa, senior director, insurance consulting and technology, WTW; and Jessica Plewes, senior director, insurance consulting and technology, WTW, explore how analytics is tackling health insurance’s biggest challenges and what this means for the insurer of the future.

Global healthcare and private health insurance markets are entering a period of significant strain and transformation. Health needs are evolving, populations are ageing, chronic disease is rising faster than health systems can respond, and care is becoming more complex. This is placing public health systems under increasing strain in many countries, with customers turning to private providers for faster access to care and ongoing support. Health insurance in the digital age Compared to traditional health insurance policyholders, customers today are more digital, selective and focuse...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Technology

Partner Insight: Autonomous agentic AI - Are Insurers Ready for the Next 30 Years?
Technology

Partner Insight: Autonomous agentic AI - Are Insurers Ready for the Next 30 Years?

A practical look at how insurers move from AI as decision support to AI that autonomously executes outcomes across underwriting, claims, and customer engagement.

Sapiens
clock 29 September 2026 • 2 min read
Subcontext adds ChatGPT capability for protection
Technology

Subcontext adds ChatGPT capability for protection

Selling directly to potential customers

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 September 2026 • 2 min read
Fintel eyes 35% margin as earnings up by nearly 17%
Technology

Fintel eyes 35% margin as earnings up by nearly 17%

Group releases half-year results

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter
clock 16 September 2026 • 5 min read