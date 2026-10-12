Analytics key to changing health insurance

Global healthcare and private health insurance markets are entering a period of significant strain and transformation. Health needs are evolving, populations are ageing, chronic disease is rising faster than health systems can respond, and care is becoming more complex. This is placing public health systems under increasing strain in many countries, with customers turning to private providers for faster access to care and ongoing support. Health insurance in the digital age Compared to traditional health insurance policyholders, customers today are more digital, selective and focuse...