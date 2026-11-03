Openwork launches adviser tech suite

Built on Plannr and Seccl, Openwork said the suite will open up to "early" Openwork and 2plan advisers within H1 2027, with a wider regional rollout from H2 2027. Openwork claimed that advisers will save up to 60 minutes on every client case, achieved through a "once or less" in most cases commitment on information entering. It further highlighted customisable automated workflows, referral tracking, keeping in touch functionality as well as family relationship management and the ability to create their own client portals in minutes. Potential clients will be able to be added with ...