Partner Insight: Autonomous agentic AI - Are Insurers Ready for the Next 30 Years?

The technology foundation that powered insurance for the last 30 years isn't the one that will power the next 30. Global insurers spend an estimated 70% of their IT budgets maintaining legacy systems built for batch processing, manual workflows, and siloed data. McKinsey estimates AI could unlock more than $1.1 trillion in annual value across the industry.
Closing that gap starts with a shift most insurers haven't made yet: from fragmented, decision-support AI to unified platforms where autonomous agents orchestrate underwriting, claims, billing, and customer engagement – pursuing business outcomes, not just recommending them. This whitepaper, drawn from private executive masterclasses held at Sapiens' London offices, shows you how.
Inside this whitepaper
- See why siloed AI pilots stall out, and what it takes to embed AI into a unified platform that spans the entire insurance lifecycle
- Understand the shift from decision-support AI to outcome-seeking agentic AI that executes work, not just recommendations
- Learn why domain-specific, micro-vertical platforms outperform generic horizontal software for insurance AI
- Get a five-step roadmap for moving to an Outcome-as-a-Service model, from redefining technology value to preparing your data foundation
- Explore real numbers: 70% of IT budgets tied up in legacy maintenance, $170 billion lost annually to poor claims experiences, and $1.1 trillion in AI value still on the table
Download the whitepaper below.
Before you read
Please review our data protection statement and confirm your consent to download.
Data Protection Statement
Your privacy policy – Please read carefully
We set out below how and the basis under which we, Incisive Media, will communicate with you. In our Privacy Policy we explain how we may use your data.
For subscriptions, events, sponsored content and resources, we will use the lawful basis of 'legitimate interests' and we will use the contact details supplied to us to market to you regarding your trial or subscription, reader research, events and other related products. You will always be offered the option to change your contact preferences.
Where you request a whitepaper or content published by one of our third party partners or attend a sponsored event which Incisive Media hosts, we will identify the third party or sponsors to you at the time and then pass on your contact details to them. They will contact you directly and their use of your data will be governed by their own privacy policy. Events may attract additional sponsors after bookings have opened and after the date you have signed up to attend, but we will identify all sponsors to you by email before the event.
Please enter a valid email address.
Please tick the checkbox to confirm your consent before continuing.