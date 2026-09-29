Partner Insight: Autonomous agentic AI - Are Insurers Ready for the Next 30 Years?

A practical look at how insurers move from AI as decision support to AI that autonomously executes outcomes across underwriting, claims, and customer engagement.

clock • 2 min read
Partner Insight: Autonomous agentic AI - Are Insurers Ready for the Next 30 Years?

The technology foundation that powered insurance for the last 30 years isn't the one that will power the next 30. Global insurers spend an estimated 70% of their IT budgets maintaining legacy systems built for batch processing, manual workflows, and siloed data. McKinsey estimates AI could unlock more than $1.1 trillion in annual value across the industry.

Closing that gap starts with a shift most insurers haven't made yet: from fragmented, decision-support AI to unified platforms where autonomous agents orchestrate underwriting, claims, billing, and customer engagement – pursuing business outcomes, not just recommending them. This whitepaper, drawn from private executive masterclasses held at Sapiens' London offices, shows you how.

Inside this whitepaper

  • See why siloed AI pilots stall out, and what it takes to embed AI into a unified platform that spans the entire insurance lifecycle
  • Understand the shift from decision-support AI to outcome-seeking agentic AI that executes work, not just recommendations
  • Learn why domain-specific, micro-vertical platforms outperform generic horizontal software for insurance AI
  • Get a five-step roadmap for moving to an Outcome-as-a-Service model, from redefining technology value to preparing your data foundation
  • Explore real numbers: 70% of IT budgets tied up in legacy maintenance, $170 billion lost annually to poor claims experiences, and $1.1 trillion in AI value still on the table

Download the whitepaper below.

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