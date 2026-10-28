Budget 26: Protection and health headlines

Healey delivers fiscal priorities

Cameron Roberts
clock • 3 min read

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, delivered the Autumn Budget disclosing the Government’s spending priorities.

For protection and health, much of the priorities focus around NHS spending and the welfare system. This Labour Government has already committed itself to expanding social care initiatives, but the use of AI in healthcare; welfare reform; and NHS productivity share the spotlight. NHS spending The chancellor disclosed that "transformative technologies like AI" would be a focal point for the NHS moving forward. To this end, the chancellor and the health secretary have commissioned an independent review into NHS productivity and where AI could be of use to the service ahead of the n...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Budget 26: Protection and health reacts

Budget 26: OBR downgrades IPT forecast

More on Long Term Care

Government to end 'Carer's Allowance cliff edge'
Long Term Care

Government to end 'Carer's Allowance cliff edge'

Pre-budget announcement

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 27 October 2026 • 2 min read
Anxiety, depression and the search for sleep
Long Term Care

Anxiety, depression and the search for sleep

World Mental Health Day

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 October 2026 • 3 min read
"A landmark policy as significant as the creation of the NHS": National Care Service
Long Term Care

"A landmark policy as significant as the creation of the NHS": National Care Service

Burnham confirms plans for National Care Service

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 September 2026 • 2 min read