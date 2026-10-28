Budget 26: Protection and health headlines

For protection and health, much of the priorities focus around NHS spending and the welfare system. This Labour Government has already committed itself to expanding social care initiatives, but the use of AI in healthcare; welfare reform; and NHS productivity share the spotlight. NHS spending The chancellor disclosed that "transformative technologies like AI" would be a focal point for the NHS moving forward. To this end, the chancellor and the health secretary have commissioned an independent review into NHS productivity and where AI could be of use to the service ahead of the n...