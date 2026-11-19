Provider, Bupa, has launched a new private medical insurance (PMI) product for UK customers, dubbed Sapphire.
Sapphire includes benefits such as cancer cover, mental health support and Blua digital healthcare, alongside new benefits that Bupa said are designed to bridge traditional PMI and international PMI (IPMI). The product includes all the benefits of Bupa By You health insurance in the UK, alongside new family care features such as fertility treatment, offering egg collection, IVF and fertility medication. Alongside fertility cover, the product offers maternity cover, chronic condition management, a neurodiversity benefit, preventive healthcare and prescribed drugs and dressings. Arou...
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