Trust in PMI grows despite customer gaps widening

The consumer group and ratings provider has published its latest Trust in Private Medical Insurance (PMI) Index, polling more than 10,000 PMI customers. Trust increased by 0.86 percentage points to 59.3% since spring 2026, the highest score since Fairer Finance began tracking trust in Autumn 2023. The increase marks a rise from the previous high of 58.57% in autumn 2024 and follows a year in which trust started to plateau, Fairer Finance said. Meanwhile, customers aged between 46-64 – which Fairer Finance said is the age group when many start to rely on their cover for the first ti...