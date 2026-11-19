Provider, National Friendly, has found that while 66% of advisers are familiar with alternative income protection (IP) products, 72% lack confidence in explaining aspects of these products to clients.
According to National Friendly's latest report, Bruised Britain 2026: Accidents, Advisers & Access, alternatives to traditional IP remain outside many routine protection conversations. Advisers felt least confident in explaining accident definitions (29%); how different alternative products compare with each other (24%); and claim eligibility and the claims process (21%). Greater awareness is also needed around how alternative products differ and can work, National Friendly said. This comes as 16% of advisers thought these are only for people who have been declined full/traditional...
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