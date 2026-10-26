44% of customers expect to discuss accident-only cover alongside IP

National Friendly’s Bruised Britain report

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Around 44% of UK adults would expect to be told about accident-only cover as part of a general income protection (IP) conversation with an adviser, bank or comparison service, rising to 48% of Gen Z, National Friendly has found.

The provider has released its latest Bruised Britain report, dubbed Bruised Britain 2026: Accidents, Advisers & Access, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults and 100 UK advisers. It found that 15% of adults, equivalent to 8.25 million people, would consider a more limited or shorter-term form of IP if traditional cover was unavailable or too expensive. When it came to IP, 74% of advisers agreed that some protection, even if more limited, is better than no protection. The research found 61% of advisers considered alternative IP products, including accident-only or short-term IP, as a "solid f...

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