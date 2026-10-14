Price is the top consideration for protection uptake: Shepherds Friendly

Preventative care topped the list of preferred benefits

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Price was cited as the most important factor when considering a protection product by 43% of adults without cover, Shepherds Friendly has found.

According to the mutual's income protection (IP) survey of 2,000 UK adults, preventative care topped the list of preferred benefits. Leading the way was a range of health services to diagnose conditions alongside access to a virtual GP service (26%), which increased from 22% last year and peaked at 34% for 25-to-34-year-olds. This was followed by access to cancer screening and access to physical care such as physiotherapy, both at 25%, respectively. Dan Simpson, chief commercial officer, Shepherds Friendly, said this presents an opportunity for advisers to demonstrate both the protect...

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