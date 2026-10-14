Price is the top consideration for protection uptake: Shepherds Friendly

According to the mutual's income protection (IP) survey of 2,000 UK adults, preventative care topped the list of preferred benefits. Leading the way was a range of health services to diagnose conditions alongside access to a virtual GP service (26%), which increased from 22% last year and peaked at 34% for 25-to-34-year-olds. This was followed by access to cancer screening and access to physical care such as physiotherapy, both at 25%, respectively. Dan Simpson, chief commercial officer, Shepherds Friendly, said this presents an opportunity for advisers to demonstrate both the protect...