IPTF releases final instalment of 7 Claims Stories

The series focuses on protection claims stories, drawing on feedback from advisers, insurers, reinsurers and claims professionals. The final story covered numerous themes, including: Adviser engagement Misrepresentation Rehabilitation and early intervention The wellbeing of claims professionals AI The final instalment, as well as all other stories in the series, can be found on the IPTF website. Phil Deacon, who led the project on behalf of IPTF, said: "I've always strongly believed that the claim is the product and that's what we sell. "The more we can focus on cl...