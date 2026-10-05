IPTF releases final instalment of 7 Claims Stories

What good claims handling looks like

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has released the final instalment in its 7 Claims Stories series.

The series focuses on protection claims stories, drawing on feedback from advisers, insurers, reinsurers and claims professionals. The final story covered numerous themes, including: Adviser engagement Misrepresentation Rehabilitation and early intervention The wellbeing of claims professionals AI The final instalment, as well as all other stories in the series, can be found on the IPTF website. Phil Deacon, who led the project on behalf of IPTF, said: "I've always strongly believed that the claim is the product and that's what we sell. "The more we can focus on cl...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Royal London aiming to reduce GP report delays

Stonebridge launches mortgage support app

More on Income Protection

IPTF releases final instalment of 7 Claims Stories
Income Protection

IPTF releases final instalment of 7 Claims Stories

What good claims handling looks like

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 October 2026 • 2 min read
Aviva expands AI underwriting to income protection
Income Protection

Aviva expands AI underwriting to income protection

Summarisation of medical reports

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 September 2026 • 1 min read
IPAW 2026: Rethinking income protection for modern working lives
Income Protection

IPAW 2026: Rethinking income protection for modern working lives

AI in advice

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 September 2026 • 4 min read