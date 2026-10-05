IPTF releases final instalment of 7 Claims Stories

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has released the final instalment in its 7 Claims Stories series.
The series focuses on protection claims stories, drawing on feedback from advisers, insurers, reinsurers and claims professionals. The final story covered numerous themes, including: Adviser engagement Misrepresentation Rehabilitation and early intervention The wellbeing of claims professionals AI The final instalment, as well as all other stories in the series, can be found on the IPTF website. Phil Deacon, who led the project on behalf of IPTF, said: "I've always strongly believed that the claim is the product and that's what we sell. "The more we can focus on cl...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.