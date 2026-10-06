Mortgage Protect is available alongside an active mortgage or remortgage application. It does not include health or lifestyle questions at application and requires no upfront medical or financial underwriting. The product provides a monthly benefit linked to customers' mortgage payments and allows them to choose from a range of deferred and claim periods. Deferred periods available are 30, 60, 90 or 180 days, with claim periods of three, six or 12 months. National Friendly said this means advisers can tailor cover to a client's circumstances and budget. Once the mortgage term has c...