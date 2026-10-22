Shepherds Friendly appoints Dan Simpson as chief commercial officer

Provider, Shepherds Friendly, has appointed its chief innovation officer, Dan Simpson, as chief commercial officer.
Simpson has been the mutual's chief innovation officer since 2021, where he has overseen its product strategy and strategic partnerships. This included developing Shepherds Friendly's distribution partnership with Octopus Legacy and introducing Alula Technologies' underwriting platform. Shepherds Friendly said it has significantly grown its intermediary footprint in that time. This year, the mutual partnered with Primis Mortgage Network to distribute its income protection products, followed by The Right DA Club in September. Shepherds Friendly said it has significantly grown its in...
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