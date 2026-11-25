The nominees for the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027 have been revealed, with nearly 600 industry leaders nominated.
The awards seek to recognise the women and organisations within the protection and health industry that are raising standards and improving diversification. Across 21 categories, the awards have seen hundreds of nominations from firms across the protection and health landscape, with both group and individual lines being highlighted. Check out the full shortlist and check if you or someone you know has been nominated by visiting the awards website. The 2027 awards will also broaden its scope to highlight mortgage and wealth firms raising their protection game, as well as lenders tha...
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