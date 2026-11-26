The partnership will see Rosemount advisers have access to Beagle Street's protection proposition, including life and critical illness products. According to a statement by the firm, the partnership represents a progression of its plan to widen its provider panel so that its advisers can meet client needs. Ahmed Bawa, CEO, Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said: "We have seen a substantial increase in protection business across the network this year, with revenues up by 35% in Q3 compared with the same period last year. "That is testament to the outstanding job advisers do in hi...