Rosemount Financial Solutions has announced it has entered into a partnership with Beagle Street.
The partnership will see Rosemount advisers have access to Beagle Street's protection proposition, including life and critical illness products. According to a statement by the firm, the partnership represents a progression of its plan to widen its provider panel so that its advisers can meet client needs. Ahmed Bawa, CEO, Rosemount Financial Solutions (IFA), said: "We have seen a substantial increase in protection business across the network this year, with revenues up by 35% in Q3 compared with the same period last year. "That is testament to the outstanding job advisers do in hi...
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