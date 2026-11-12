Howden Employee Benefits expands Corporate Consulting team

Howden Employee Benefits has appointed Hugh Bennett as executive director of Corporate Consulting, leading the next phase of the division’s growth.
Bennett has worked in employee benefits consulting for more than 15 years, having worked at Howden for the past decade. During this time, Howden said Bennet has played a key role in building client relationships and helping employers to develop benefits strategies shaped around their organisation's and employees' needs. In the new role, Bennett will lead the next phase of Howden's Employee Benefits Corporate Consulting growth, reporting to managing director Cheryl Brennan. He will work to bring together specialist expertise, market insight and practical advice to help clients navig...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.