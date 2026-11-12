Howden Employee Benefits expands Corporate Consulting team

Bennett has worked in employee benefits consulting for more than 15 years, having worked at Howden for the past decade. During this time, Howden said Bennet has played a key role in building client relationships and helping employers to develop benefits strategies shaped around their organisation's and employees' needs. In the new role, Bennett will lead the next phase of Howden's Employee Benefits Corporate Consulting growth, reporting to managing director Cheryl Brennan. He will work to bring together specialist expertise, market insight and practical advice to help clients navig...