An annual review can check what's changed. But what happens if the client doesn't realise a change is worth mentioning before then?

A client changes jobs and loses sick pay they'd relied on. A house move pushes up the mortgage. Caring responsibilities mean someone cuts their hours.

The client sees three separate life decisions. The adviser may see three reasons to check whether the existing plan still fits.

So, if their next annual review is still months away, do your clients know when to come back to you?

Clients don't organise life changes by product

A new job feels like a career decision. A house move is about the mortgage. Becoming self-employed can prompt questions about tax, pensions and variable income.

Checking their protection may not come to mind.

Have they lost sick pay or death-in-service benefits? Would their savings now cover fewer months? Has their mortgage, household income or the number of people relying on it changed?

These questions don't automatically mean the client needs more cover. They help check whether the cover already in place still does the job it was chosen for.

Scottish Widows' 2026 Retirement Report1 and separate Scottish Widows research2,3 found that:

34% Working-age adults (22–64) whose work or earnings were affected by health issues in five years1 20%+ Respondents lacking sufficient savings to cope with a financial emergency2 £23m Paid out by Scottish Widows in 2025 to people aged 40 and under3

Scottish Widows research showing over a fifth of respondents didn't have enough savings to cope with a financial emergency2 highlights that clients may often discover too late that their workplace benefits, savings or existing cover no longer provide the safety net they expected. It's a reminder that the income, savings and workplace benefits recorded at one review may not describe the same client a few months later.

Give clients a reason to come back

Advisers can't know about every change as it happens, and contacting every client every few months to ask what's new isn't realistic.

Instead of adding more routine contact, the first protection conversation could give clients a simple reason to get back in touch.

Setting this up with clients doesn't need to be complicated.

"If your work, borrowing or the people relying on your income change, let me know. We may not need to change anything, but we can check whether the cover you already have still does the job you chose it for." — Scottish Widows

Work, borrowing and the people relying on their income are easier to remember than a long list of life events.

The adviser still owns the advice. The client simply leaves with a better idea of when to get back in touch.

A change doesn't always mean different cover

A change in circumstances doesn't automatically mean the client needs different protection. It means there's something worth checking.

A new employer may provide better sick pay or death-in-service benefits. A lower mortgage could mean the existing cover remains suitable. The client may have built up more accessible savings or have fewer people relying on their income.

Sometimes, nothing needs to change. That's still useful. The client understands what they have, the adviser has checked it still fits, and nobody is relying on an assumption made years ago.

Does the cover still protect what the client thinks it does?

Advisers already see value in keeping protection visible. The Protection Distributors Group's 2026 research found that 28% of protection advisers consider annual protection statements very important.4

But a statement or annual review can only go so far. Neither can spot a change that the client didn't realise was relevant.

Having a policy and having cover that still fits aren't always the same thing. The real question is whether it still protects the income, borrowing or people the client intended it to.

The annual review still matters

Annual reviews will continue to pick up changes clients didn't think to mention and will remain a useful chance to see how one financial decision has affected another. But they shouldn't be the only point at which a client considers whether their protection still fits.

Perhaps the problem isn't how often advisers review protection. It's that clients can leave the first conversation without knowing what should bring them back.

Jonathan Hall Protection Specialist, Scottish Widows Jon has extensive experience of providing independent protection advice across a wide range of different clients and areas of need. His passion for protection stems from personal experience, having seen firsthand the difference a payout can make in challenging times. More recently, he has been managing Scottish Widows' relationships with key distribution partners in the industry and specialises in supporting firms and advisers with all aspects of protection advice, strategy and technical guidance.

Sources:

1. Scottish Widows Retirement Report 2026

2. Scottish Widows research, January 2025

3. Scottish Widows Claims data 2025

4. Protection Distributors Group, Protection Insights Report 2026