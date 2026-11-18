Simplybiz has launched a Diploma Programme to support aspiring advisers in achieving the CII Level 4 Diploma in Regulated Financial Planning.
The Diploma programme, available exclusively to Simplybiz member firms, aims to provide advisers with a structured route towards achieving the qualification. It has been designed for new entrants; existing financial services professionals aiming to progress their careers; and individuals not eligible for apprenticeship programmes. Simplybiz said the Diploma Programme offers an alternative pathway to qualification that can be completed in around 12-14 months. Included in the programme is resources; live revision workshops; and support with both technical learning and the creation an...
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