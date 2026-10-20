The case for post-issue sampling

For many advisers and clients, being told that a policy has been selected for post-issue sampling can feel unsettling, an additional hurdle after cover has already been placed. It's easy to assume that something has gone wrong or that the cover that has just been put in place could change. In reality, post-issue sampling helps make sure policies have been set up based on the right information and ultimately protects clients, advisers and providers. Why is post-issue sampling necessary? Underwriting decisions, premiums and policy terms are all based on the accuracy and completenes...