Zurich personal protection and IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

Zurich’s personal protection and income protection (IP) products have been added to UnderwriteMe’s protection platform.
The product lines will be available through a "small number" of distributors on launch with "plans to expand" in the future, according to a statement by UnderwriteMe. Andrew Doran, CEO at UnderwriteMe, said: "Being able to offer advisers access to Zurich's personal protection and income protection products marks a significant step forward in UnderwriteMe's growth this year and enhances our proposition further." According to the platform, Zurich is the eighth insurer to offer a ‘Buy Now' option for IP products on the platform. The option is based on one set of health and lifestyle q...
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