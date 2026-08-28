Zurich personal protection and IP added to UnderwriteMe platform

The product lines will be available through a "small number" of distributors on launch with "plans to expand" in the future, according to a statement by UnderwriteMe. Andrew Doran, CEO at UnderwriteMe, said: "Being able to offer advisers access to Zurich's personal protection and income protection products marks a significant step forward in UnderwriteMe's growth this year and enhances our proposition further." According to the platform, Zurich is the eighth insurer to offer a ‘Buy Now' option for IP products on the platform. The option is based on one set of health and lifestyle q...