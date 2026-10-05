Royal London aiming to reduce GP report delays

Provider, Royal London, has added Magic Service to reduce delays in the underwriting process caused by GP reports.
The addition of Magic Service forms an expansion of the provider's existing relationship with iGPR, its medical evidence provider. The additional service allows GP report requests to be issued electronically and managed digitally, according to the provider. Under the new arrangement, iGPR will also liaise and follow up with GP surgeries for outstanding reports. Royal London said that the service has been adopted to support faster underwriting decisions and reduce the need for manual chasing of GP reports by the provider. Craig Paterson, chief underwriter, Royal London, said: "De...
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