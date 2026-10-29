SJP sees record £242.4bn FUM but flows down 67% in Q3

St James Place reached a record £242.4bn in funds under management (FUM) in the third quarter of 2026, despite a significant reduction in net flows over the period.
According to its Q3 update today (29 October), net flows over the three months to 30 September 2026 totalled £570m, significantly below the £1.7bn posted in Q3 2025 – a 67% drop – largely attributed to the introduction of a new charging structure at the time. Gross flows for the quarter stood at £5.1bn, also slightly down from the £5.7bn the same time last year. Mark FitzPatrick, CEO of SJP, noted the quarter was marked by market volatility and concerns ahead of the Budget. "While lower than the exceptionally strong comparative period last year, which benefited from high leve...
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