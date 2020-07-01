UnderwriteMe
UnderwriteMe: reports over 100% growth
Thanks to broker partnerships
Martin Werth: Most of our customers are vulnerable
'Technology will be the key'
Phil Jeynes joins Reassured
As director of corporate sales
COVER Summit video: UnderwriteMe's Pippa Keefe
Thursday 10 October
Phil Jeynes to exit UnderwriteMe
End of August
One in six protection sales go through UnderwriteMe
100,000 policy milestone
TMA adds UnderwriteMe
For directly authorised member firms
New Leaf IFAs get access to UnderwriteMe
New partnership
UnderwriteMe bolsters protection platform distribution team
A number of hires
COVER Technology & Innovation: Keynote and programme announced
Putting the tech into protection
Pacific Life Re and UndewriteMe announce 'Plan and Protect' involvement
Seven underwriting questions
Advisers 'benefiting' from automatic reviewable exclusions - LV=
Since introduction in September 2018
UnderwriteMe to develop machine learning underwriting
System can match human outcomes when identifying pertinent information for health records
Three out of five advisers ready for IDD deadline - UnderwriteMe
Survey reveals finds 40% of brokers unprepared for Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) deadline on 1st October
UnderwriteMe selects Yellowfin to deliver front-end analytics
Online price comparison and underwriting service offers embedded solution to help insurers access and manage data
UnderCOVER: Comparing B2C quote comparison tools
What, asks an unnamed adviser, are the best online solutions for protection IFAs?
COVER Summit Video: UnderwriteMe's Phil Jeynes
Bringing protection sales into the new era using digital underwriting techniques
UnderwriteMe overhauls questionnaire and integrates Defaqto
Price comparison tool switches from insurer questionnaire format to customized style with 'catch-all questions' to reduce sales time
AIG Life joins UnderwriteMe
Critical illness upgrades now live on online cover comparison service
UnderwriteMe appoints Julie Evans as COO
She will be responsible for technical, implementation and customer support, as well as product management
UnderwriteMe appoints non-executive Chair
UnderwriteMe has appointed Warren Copp as non-executive Chair, subject to regulatory approval.
UnderwriteMe's Shanti Duggal relinquishes management roles
Shanti Duggal, the chief operating officer of UnderwriteMe, is taking a step back within the technology firm to work on a consultancy basis as he moves towards retirement.
Three intermediary firms join UnderwriteMe
UnderwriteMe has been chosen by three further, high profile intermediaries: Assured Futures, Tuto and Future Proof.
Canada Life reveals details of individual life policies
Canada Life has revealed details of its new individual term and critical illness products for the UK market.