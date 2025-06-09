Pacific Life Re makes leadership changes

Reinsurer, Pacific Life Re, has made a series of leadership changes across the business, including at technology provider, UnderwriteMe.
As part of the appointments, Mala Thurston has been promoted to head of protection for Europe from vice president for client solutions, protection. Thurston will now be responsible for the protection business written in Europe and will have reporting lines from various teams in the region. Having joined Pacific Life Re in 2016, the reinsurer said Thurston has played a pivotal role in strengthening client strategy, growing market presence and achieving commercial success across the UK and Ireland. Thurston will support Sarah Cheng who has been promoted to managing director for Europe a...
