Deadhappy creditors revealed

Life insurance business, Deadhappy, has revealed its creditors as part of its administrator’s statement it filed to Companies House on 30 July.
The statement shows that Deadhappy owes just over £1 million to its various creditors. This includes over £35,000 to Channel Four and over £140,000 to Meta. Its preferential creditors, those who must be paid first, are employees at the point of insolvency, who are owed over £4,000; and HMRC, owed nearly £200,000. Creditors in the protection industry include Covea Life, which Deadhappy owes over £300,000; UnderwriteMe, owed over £65,000; and Shepherds Friendly, owed over £25,000. The statement also includes the company's shareholders, whose shares are now listed as effectively value...
