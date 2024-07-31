Deadhappy creditors revealed

The statement shows that Deadhappy owes just over £1 million to its various creditors. This includes over £35,000 to Channel Four and over £140,000 to Meta. Its preferential creditors, those who must be paid first, are employees at the point of insolvency, who are owed over £4,000; and HMRC, owed nearly £200,000. Creditors in the protection industry include Covea Life, which Deadhappy owes over £300,000; UnderwriteMe, owed over £65,000; and Shepherds Friendly, owed over £25,000. The statement also includes the company's shareholders, whose shares are now listed as effectively value...