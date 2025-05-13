UnderwriteMe releases Protection Platform Pulse Report

The report, which analysed application submitted and purchased in 2024, also showed that the average customer has 1.16 disclosures. The most common disclosures for life insurance, according to the Insurtech, were: depression, anxiety, stress; raised blood pressure; cholesterol; and diabetes among others. On the critical illness cover (CIC) side, the most common disclosures were: depression, anxiety, stress; back pain; asthma; and raised blood pressure. Britney Trussler, protection manager, Dynamo, said: "The most common disclosures we encounter include high blood pressure, high cho...