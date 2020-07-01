Critical Illness
Anorak: new distribution team
Eyes on the “mass market” prize
A DECADE OF DISTRIBUTION: Upward trends
New channels, specialist advisers and mortgage brokers
A DECADE OF CRITICAL ILLNESS: In a nutshell
‘Overall the industry has improved’
What do advisers want from a critical illness comparison tool?
Asks Alan Lakey
FTRC awards 10 gold CI quality ratings
Decided by 'independent' panel
SPOTLIGHT: Serious illness and mental health
Sometimes there’s more to a story than meets the eye
Ian Berrett: The right choice
'Numbers aren’t everything'
Aegon pays a total of £128.6m protection claims in 2018
To 1,552 families and businesses
L&C suspends recommending Zurich due to delays
‘Decision was not made lightly’
IRESS: 50% rise in income protection during Q1
Via The Exchange
Scottish Widows pays 98.4% protection claims in 2018
Pay-outs totalling £208m
Old Mutual pays 99.78% of life claims (and 96.2% for CI)
Nearly £150m paid since 2016
CIExpert on Canada Life's individual CI upgrade
Is adding more conditions in industry’s best interest?
Canada Life enhances individual life and critical illness
More than 30 new conditions
Protection industry must 'simplify language'
‘Intermediaries play crucial role’
AIG Life pays 99% life claims
And 94% for critical illness
Vicky Churcher: Insurance upcycling
'My reply to Ian Sawyer’s challenge on IP'
Katya Maclean: Future-proofing protection
'Life is unpredictable'
Shelley Read: The confident landlord
Protecting against the worst case scenario
AIG Life signs five year deal with Direct Line
First direct-to-consumer life insurance partnership in UK
2018: A critical year
'Quality over quantity'
Alan Lakey: Terminal illness vs death benefit
Weighing up children's critical illness cover