Market views - What would a trade body actually do?
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has reported it is in talks to potentially create a protection-specific focus within the body. Many in the industry have supported the move, but what necessary results would such a body need to produce...
Industry calls for 'long overdue' protection trade body
Industry experts are calling for the formation of a specialist trade body to fill the need in the protection industry for a unified voice.
FSA branded a 'disgrace' over individual broker registration
The chief executive of the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has hit out at the Financial Services Authority (FSA) over its failure to launch an individual registration scheme for mortgage advisers.
Would you be interested in being involved in a body encompassing all intermediaries, providers, re-insurers and bancassurers, solely for promoting the interests of protection insurance?
Association of Financial Mutuals to go live on New Year's Day
The Association of Financial Mutuals will be launched on 1 January 2010.
Was the ban on payment protection insurance (PPI) sales by credit providers at the point at which credit is taken out a victory for consumers?