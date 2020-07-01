AMI

Market views - What would a trade body actually do?
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has reported it is in talks to potentially create a protection-specific focus within the body. Many in the industry have supported the move, but what necessary results would such a body need to produce...

Market Views

Would you be interested in being involved in a body encompassing all intermediaries, providers, re-insurers and bancassurers, solely for promoting the interests of protection insurance?

Market Views

Was the ban on payment protection insurance (PPI) sales by credit providers at the point at which credit is taken out a victory for consumers?