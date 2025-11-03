The collaboration will see AMI partner on the Woman in Protection and Mortgages category, new for 2026. The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards seeks to recognise the best female talent in the protection industry, the 2026 edition of the awards adds a mortgage category to recognise the pivotal role the mortgage market has to play in expanding the protection market. Stephanie Charman, chair, AMI, said: "AMI are delighted that this new award category has been introduced. "Highlighting the vital link between mortgages and protection and recognising women who excel at connecti...