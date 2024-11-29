AMI names Stephanie Charman as CEO

Succeeds Robert Sinclair

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has appointed Stephanie Charman as its chief executive officer, succeeding Robert Sinclair.

Charman will join the trade body on 24 February next year, from Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) where she is currently group partnerships and propositions director. She has spent more than seven years with SBG and 25 years working in distribution, with previous roles including specialist distributor at Positive Lending and mortgage network Mortgage Intelligence. In the role, Charman will work on growing the reach of AMI and continuing to build and improve relationships with regulators and other trade bodies. Sinclair said: "In appointing Steph, the association has taken a critical step...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

The COVER Review: Provider updates, Get Britain Working and FCA in hot water

Government to launch men's health strategy

More on Adviser / Broking

Professional skills: Eliminating objections
Adviser / Broking

Professional skills: Eliminating objections

Move away from price, towards value

Matthew Chapman
clock 29 November 2024 • 5 min read
Barnett Waddingham appoints non-exec chair
Adviser / Broking

Barnett Waddingham appoints non-exec chair

Baroness Helena Morrissey takes the role

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 25 November 2024 • 1 min read
Opportunities for the life insurance industry from Budget proposals
Adviser / Broking

Opportunities for the life insurance industry from Budget proposals

Protection driven by IHT changes

Paula Steele
clock 22 November 2024 • 4 min read