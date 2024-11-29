AMI names Stephanie Charman as CEO

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has appointed Stephanie Charman as its chief executive officer, succeeding Robert Sinclair.
Charman will join the trade body on 24 February next year, from Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) where she is currently group partnerships and propositions director. She has spent more than seven years with SBG and 25 years working in distribution, with previous roles including specialist distributor at Positive Lending and mortgage network Mortgage Intelligence. In the role, Charman will work on growing the reach of AMI and continuing to build and improve relationships with regulators and other trade bodies. Sinclair said: "In appointing Steph, the association has taken a critical step...
