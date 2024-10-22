Rise in mortgage customers asking about protection

AMI Protection Viewpoint Report

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) has released preliminary findings from its annual AMI Protection Viewpoint Report, finding a rise in protection conversations and a shift in consumers taking a greater lead in raising protection with their mortgage adviser.

Developed in partnership with Royal London and Legal and General, the research - Making Protection Personal - surveyed 3,000 consumers and over 300 advisers. It found that 21% of those who took out a mortgage through a broker also asked them about protection, compared to 11% in 2023. However, 44% of customers said their adviser raised protection with them, compared to 50% in 2023. Elsewhere, 41% of advisers believed that Consumer Duty has improved the quality of consumer outcomes. Around 41% of advisers were having more protection conversations and 31% were discussing a broader range ...

