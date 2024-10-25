The COVER Review 2024: New partnerships, products and consumer trends

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and senior reporter, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 21 October 2024, with updates, including an interview with Reassured CEO Mark Townsend and the launch of the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2025. Here are the top five stories this week: LifeSearch partners with MoneySuperMarket - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4371406/lifesearch-partners-moneysupermarket Zurich launches group CI - https://www.covermagazine.co.uk/news/4371401/zurich-launches-group-ci Rise in mortgage customers asking about pr...