Quilter Financial Planning has joined the Protection Distributors Group (PDG), marking the group’s 27th member.
The PDG is a trade body representing protection distributors and advisers, with Quilter joining as a member that supports thousands of advisers across the UK. Rachel Trundle, head of adviser relationships mortgage and protection network, Quilter Financial Planning, said: "Protection is an area I'm hugely passionate about, and I'm delighted to represent Quilter within the PDG. "There is a real opportunity for us to work collectively across the industry, share insight and use our combined influence to improve engagement with protection and ultimately help more people achieve greater fin...
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