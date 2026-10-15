CII names Debbie Mitchell as president

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has named Debbie Mitchell as president for 2027.
Mitchell's appointment was formally confirmed yesterday afternoon (14 October) at the CII's annual general meeting in London. She succeeds Callum Beaton who was appointed in January. Meanwhile, Shape Underwriting managing director and former CII Underwriting Community chair Mandy Hunt was named as deputy president. Following Mitchell's presidency, Hunt's presidency in 2028 will mark the first instance of two sequential female presidents in the organisation's history. Mitchell is a director of Aberdeen-based financial planning firm, Atholl Scott Financial Services, where she has wor...
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