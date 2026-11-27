After announcing the launch of the market study in March 2026, the CMA has now outlined proposals to improve patient access, affordability and choice; address workforce shortages; and strengthen regulation and competition across the sector. Its interim report recommendations include: Making it easier to compare and switch through clearer treatment plans; better access to dental records and diagnostic information; and a new online source of information about NHS and private dentistry. Increasing workforce capacity, including expanded domestic training; fuller use of dental therapis...