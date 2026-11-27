The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has released an interim report as part of its market study into private dental services in the UK, finding the market is "not consistently working well for patients".
After announcing the launch of the market study in March 2026, the CMA has now outlined proposals to improve patient access, affordability and choice; address workforce shortages; and strengthen regulation and competition across the sector. Its interim report recommendations include: Making it easier to compare and switch through clearer treatment plans; better access to dental records and diagnostic information; and a new online source of information about NHS and private dentistry. Increasing workforce capacity, including expanded domestic training; fuller use of dental therapis...
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