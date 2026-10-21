IHT receipts reach £4.7bn ahead of Autumn Budget

Inheritance tax (IHT) receipts reached £4.7bn between April and September 2026, up £300m on the same period last year, as frozen thresholds and rising asset values continue to bring more families into the tax net ahead of next week’s Autumn Budget.
HMRC figures showed receipts for the first six months of the 2026/27 financial year totalled £4.72bn, compared with £4.39bn a year earlier, an increase of 7%. September alone saw receipts reach a record £936m, up from £671m in September 2025 and surpassing the previous monthly high of £871m recorded in June. Ian Dyall, head of estate planning, Evelyn Partners, said: "The latest rise in IHT receipts is a reminder that, despite some moderation in property prices in parts of the country, the long-term direction of travel of exposure to IHT remains firmly upwards." He added: "Frozen ni...
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