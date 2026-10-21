IHT receipts reach £4.7bn ahead of Autumn Budget

HMRC figures showed receipts for the first six months of the 2026/27 financial year totalled £4.72bn, compared with £4.39bn a year earlier, an increase of 7%. September alone saw receipts reach a record £936m, up from £671m in September 2025 and surpassing the previous monthly high of £871m recorded in June. Ian Dyall, head of estate planning, Evelyn Partners, said: "The latest rise in IHT receipts is a reminder that, despite some moderation in property prices in parts of the country, the long-term direction of travel of exposure to IHT remains firmly upwards." He added: "Frozen ni...