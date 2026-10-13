KareHero joins GRiD

Wellbeing and intervention service provider, KareHero, has been named as the latest firm to join industry body, GRiD.
KareHero provides advice and practical support to individuals and families navigating adult care. This includes finding suitable care, accessing funding and managing legal arrangements. The firm partners with employers, insurers and financial advisers to offer these services as an employee benefit or added-value service, with the aim of helping people to manage care needs for themselves or for a loved one. Through its GRiD membership, KareHero aims to bring a specific focus on the "growing adult care gap"; help to raise awareness of group risk benefits'; and shape the policy agenda o...
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