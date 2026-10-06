COVER partners with Vitality to launch Healthcare Connect

Content, video and insights for advisers navigating private healthcare

clock • 1 min read
COVER partners with Vitality to launch Healthcare Connect

COVER has partnered with Vitality to create Healthcare Connect, a dedicated content hub for the latest news, views and trends in private healthcare

The hub seeks to bring together expert industry knowledge from clinicians with COVER healthcare content to create a knowledge base for advisers in the market, and those looking to expand into private healthcare.

Interest in solutions including private medical insurance (PMI) have skyrocketed in the past two years. Intermediaries must know the latest product trends, as well as how the industry works to create good outcomes, to have productive advice conversations.

It is not just acute solutions which advisers must be aware of. Prevention of long-term conditions are also a key focus area for the Government under its Keep Britain Working campaign.

Insurers, alongside employers, have a huge part to play. Numerous products in the protection and health space have the capacity to help people back into work, as well as keep them living fitter, healthier, lives, ultimately easing the burden on the public health service.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "Private healthcare has made headlines in recent memory, a struggling NHS has left many believing that PMI and other private solutions are a must, rather than a nice to have."

"Partnering with Vitality has allowed the COVER team access to some insightful and knowledgeable experts in the field to provide expert commentary on the market, as well as where it goes next."

The Vitality Healthcare Connect hub can be accessed here.

Topics

Related Content

Long Term Care

World Mental Health Day 2025: Access to services

Group Protection

World Mental Health Day 2023: Financial worries dominate mental health landscape

Employee Benefits

Cost of living crisis: Should the industry do more to protect employees?

Group Protection

Christine Husbands: Supporting employees around elder care

More on Vitality Healthcare Connect

'The AI-enabled doctor will see you now' – How the latest tech is supporting mental healthcare
Vitality Healthcare Connect

'The AI-enabled doctor will see you now' – How the latest tech is supporting mental healthcare

As mental health demand grows, PMI providers must adapt sustainably. Rob Harvey spoke to Vitality's Dr Rishi Patel about AI's role in delivering personalised care.

Rob Harvey, Vitality
clock 19 August 2026 • 2 min read
Four ways PMI is supporting mental health prevention and earlier intervention
Vitality Healthcare Connect

Four ways PMI is supporting mental health prevention and earlier intervention

VitalityHealth CEO Dr Arun Thiyagaran explains how private medical insurance is evolving to help close that gap

Dr Arun Thiyagaran
clock 22 July 2026 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read