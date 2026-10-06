COVER partners with Vitality to launch Healthcare Connect

The hub seeks to bring together expert industry knowledge from clinicians with COVER healthcare content to create a knowledge base for advisers in the market, and those looking to expand into private healthcare.

Interest in solutions including private medical insurance (PMI) have skyrocketed in the past two years. Intermediaries must know the latest product trends, as well as how the industry works to create good outcomes, to have productive advice conversations.

It is not just acute solutions which advisers must be aware of. Prevention of long-term conditions are also a key focus area for the Government under its Keep Britain Working campaign.

Insurers, alongside employers, have a huge part to play. Numerous products in the protection and health space have the capacity to help people back into work, as well as keep them living fitter, healthier, lives, ultimately easing the burden on the public health service.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "Private healthcare has made headlines in recent memory, a struggling NHS has left many believing that PMI and other private solutions are a must, rather than a nice to have."

"Partnering with Vitality has allowed the COVER team access to some insightful and knowledgeable experts in the field to provide expert commentary on the market, as well as where it goes next."

The Vitality Healthcare Connect hub can be accessed here.