ABI names Phoenix Group CEO as president

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has appointed Andy Briggs as its president for a two-year term, effective immediately.
Briggs is currently chief executive officer of long-term savings and retirement provider, the Phoenix Group. As the new ABI president, Briggs succeeds Zurich's Tim Bailey who had been the president since 2023. Recently, Bailey was appointed CEO at Zurich's global life protection business. Briggs said: "Our world-leading industry has a significant role to play right now to support economic growth, both protect customers, households and businesses across the UK, and boost the returns on their investments. Through the ABI, the industry is stronger together and I look forward to working e...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.