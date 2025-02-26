ABI names Phoenix Group CEO as president

Briggs is currently chief executive officer of long-term savings and retirement provider, the Phoenix Group. As the new ABI president, Briggs succeeds Zurich's Tim Bailey who had been the president since 2023. Recently, Bailey was appointed CEO at Zurich's global life protection business. Briggs said: "Our world-leading industry has a significant role to play right now to support economic growth, both protect customers, households and businesses across the UK, and boost the returns on their investments. Through the ABI, the industry is stronger together and I look forward to working e...