Direct Line Group appoints Adam Winslow as Group CEO

Currently the chief executive of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance, Winslow is expected to step into the new role in the first quarter of 2024, taking over from acting chief executive Jon Greenwood.

Winslow has led Aviva's UK and Ireland general insurance business since May 2021, during which time he developed a strategy for both personal and commercial lines which has delivered market share expansion and improved profitability, Direct Line detailed.

Prior to Aviva, he was chief executive of global life at AIG Life and Retirement (now Corebridge), and held a number of general insurance and life insurance roles throughout his eight years with AIG.

Winslow sits on the board of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and is a non-executive director at Pool Re.

Winslow commented: "The UK insurance industry is dynamic and always evolving. Delivering great customer service relies on strong strategic vision and the operational capability to execute quickly across a variety of distribution channels.

"I'm looking forward to working with my new colleagues to drive growth, deliver for customers and create long-term shareholder value."

Meanwhile, Greenwood will remain as acting chief executive until Winslow joins and will continue to focus on improving business performance.

Greenwood has been acting chief executive since January but chose not to pursue the role on a permanent basis in order to develop a portfolio career, Direct Line detailed, and he plans to step back from his executive career and pursue other opportunities, including non-executive roles.

Danuta Gray, Direct Line Group chair, commented: "Adam has deep expertise in the UK general insurance market and significant leadership experience, spanning two decades across personal and commercial lines insurance."

The board conducted an "extensive search" for the role, Gray added, and Winslow stood out for his strategic understanding of the sector, track record of leading high performing businesses and focus on "driving operational excellence to consistently meet customer needs."

"I would like to thank Jon Greenwood for stepping up as acting CEO where he has shown commitment, leadership and focus to improve business performance and for his leadership of the successful commercial function before that," Gray stated.