The research showed that 86% of the 2,000 respondents have not reviewed their mortgage statement nor understood the remaining balance in the last year. Of those asked, 78% have not calculated how many months of expenses they could cover from emergency savings and 91% have never discusses what would happen financially if they could not work. Looking at coverage, 84% of homeowners have not read their insurance policy documents; 94% have not checked what financial protection they have through their employer; and 89% have not checked the beneficiaries listed on their life insurance or pen...