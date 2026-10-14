COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One week to nominate

The awards seek to recognise the women and organisations within the protection and health industry that are raising standards and improving diversification.

As 2026 has become a landmark year for protection and health, with product launches, regulation and thought leadership taking centre stage, nominations for the awards will be comprised of those introducing real change in the industry.

Previous years have seen hundreds of nominations, with many of the leading lights in the industry being nominated as well as a host of new faces.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards are always circled in the calendar for the COVER team, let alone the wider industry.

"The awards are a great stake in the ground for marking the progression of the industry to a more equitable state of being."

The 2027 awards will also broaden its scope to highlight mortgage and wealth firms raising their protection game, as well as lenders that are engaging with the market to protect customers.

Enter the awards today to highlight the great work you, someone you know or your firm is doing to showcase women's excellence in protection and health.

Roberts said: "2026 has been a period of change for the industry, from the FCA Pure Protection Market Study to Keep Britain Working, what we are looking for are individuals and organisations who have adapted to that change and thrived.

"To that end we are also inviting mortgage, wealth and lender firms to enter to showcase the diverse range of those interacting with the protection and health industry."

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027 will take place in London on 22 April, 2027.