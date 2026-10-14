COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One week to nominate

Deadline 12 November, 2026

clock • 1 min read
COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One week to nominate

The deadline to nominate for the COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027 is just one week away.

The awards seek to recognise the women and organisations within the protection and health industry that are raising standards and improving diversification.

As 2026 has become a landmark year for protection and health, with product launches, regulation and thought leadership taking centre stage, nominations for the awards will be comprised of those introducing real change in the industry.

Previous years have seen hundreds of nominations, with many of the leading lights in the industry being nominated as well as a host of new faces.

Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER Magazine, said: "The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards are always circled in the calendar for the COVER team, let alone the wider industry. 

"The awards are a great stake in the ground for marking the progression of the industry to a more equitable state of being."

The 2027 awards will also broaden its scope to highlight mortgage and wealth firms raising their protection game, as well as lenders that are engaging with the market to protect customers.

Enter the awards today to highlight the great work you, someone you know or your firm is doing to showcase women's excellence in protection and health.

Roberts said: "2026 has been a period of change for the industry, from the FCA Pure Protection Market Study to Keep Britain Working, what we are looking for are individuals and organisations who have adapted to that change and thrived.

"To that end we are also inviting mortgage, wealth and lender firms to enter to showcase the diverse range of those interacting with the protection and health industry." 

The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027 will take place in London on 22 April, 2027.

Topics

Related Content

Regulation

UK Government launches action plan to support unpaid carers

Group Protection

Employers concerned about lack of state support for employee health and wellbeing

Group Protection

Providers called to enable proactive mental health support

Group PMI

The changing face of employee health: Howden

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One week to nominate
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2027: One week to nominate

Deadline 12 November, 2026

COVER
clock 04 November 2026 • 1 min read
Quilter Financial Planning joins PDG
Adviser / Broking

Quilter Financial Planning joins PDG

Launches financial education campaign

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 02 November 2026 • 2 min read
SJP sees record £242.4bn FUM but flows down 67% in Q3
Adviser / Broking

SJP sees record £242.4bn FUM but flows down 67% in Q3

Drop follows new charging structure

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 October 2026 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read