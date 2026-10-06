The research, which surveyed 3,000 UK adults, showed the top five reasons for dropping out of the protection journey. The top reasons were: 24% affordability concerns 18% uncertainty about the need or value of cover 14% cover does not meet client needs 13% trust or confidence concerns 11% changed in circumstances or timing According to the association, the majority of consumers said that something would have changed their decision and made them more likely to go ahead with cover. Whilst further details have not been published at time of publication (6 October 2026), A...