Third of employers prioritise preventative health and wellbeing

According to its survey of 500 HR decision makers, mental health support was the most common form of preventative health and wellbeing offered by employers (57%), including initiatives to help employees manage stress and mental health and build resilience. This was followed by support for physical health, such as initiatives to encourage better health behaviours to mitigate against illness (50%); social health, including organising social events or supporting voluntary work (40%); and financial health, such as financial planning and debt consolidation (37%). Katharine Moxham, spokespe...