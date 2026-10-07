Third of employers prioritise preventative health and wellbeing

Nearly one third (31%) of employers prioritise preventative health and wellbeing support, compared with 21% of employers who prioritised supporting employees once they become ill, GRiD has found.
According to its survey of 500 HR decision makers, mental health support was the most common form of preventative health and wellbeing offered by employers (57%), including initiatives to help employees manage stress and mental health and build resilience. This was followed by support for physical health, such as initiatives to encourage better health behaviours to mitigate against illness (50%); social health, including organising social events or supporting voluntary work (40%); and financial health, such as financial planning and debt consolidation (37%). Katharine Moxham, spokespe...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.