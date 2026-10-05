Half of UK adults support scrapping of IHT

More than half of the British public (56%) support a complete abolition of inheritance tax (IHT).
This is up from 54% last year, and 49% two years ago, according to polls from YouGov commissioned by Kingsley Napley. With regards to the 40% IHT rate increasing, 71% of respondents opposed it compared to the 76% last year. Support for raising the £325,000 threshold at which IHT must be paid was largely flat, at 65% compared to 67% the year prior. Brits are largely not considering advice in the area with 78% not having considered, or having decided against seeking it, and only 15% have done or intending to do so. James Ward, partner and head of private client, Kingsley Nap...
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