Partner Insight: Vitality to launch new innovations across health and life insurance

clock • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Vitality to launch new innovations across health and life insurance

Join Vitality’s digital launch event to see their latest innovations across their Health and Life insurance, and the Vitality Programme.

The upcoming event, taking place on Thursday 15th October at 10am will unveil:

  • New ways Vitality are supporting their clients across prevention, everyday care and specialist treatment
  • An innovative, new approach to underwriting for life insurance
  • More personalised health support, powered by Vitality AI
  • New ways to meet client needs, demonstrate value and growing your businesses and support more clients.

Register today to discover how Vitality can help you deliver better outcomes, grow your businesses and support more clients.

Depending on your role, this Vitality launch event may qualify as unstructured CPD.

Book Your Place Now

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