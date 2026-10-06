Partner Insight: Vitality to launch new innovations across health and life insurance

The upcoming event, taking place on Thursday 15th October at 10am will unveil:

New ways Vitality are supporting their clients across prevention, everyday care and specialist treatment

An innovative, new approach to underwriting for life insurance

More personalised health support, powered by Vitality AI

New ways to meet client needs, demonstrate value and growing your businesses and support more clients.

Register today to discover how Vitality can help you deliver better outcomes, grow your businesses and support more clients.

Depending on your role, this Vitality launch event may qualify as unstructured CPD.

Book Your Place Now →