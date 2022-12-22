How AI and voice technology can provide the answer to insurance fraud

According to the Association of British Insurers (ABI), payouts for bereavement, illness, and injury claims topped £18.6 million a day in 2021, with a record £6.8 billion paid out during the course of the year. The protection insurance industry is in greater need than it ever has been, but it is also subject to an increasing amount of fraud. Across the insurance industry, more than 89,000 fraudulent claims were detected, however, despite that eye-watering number, that figure is believed to be only the tip of the iceberg, with millions of other cases going undetected.

Current fraud detection and prevention models are costly and resource-hungry, but they still create a frustratingly holey net. Artificial intelligence (AI) and voice technology could help to close it.

How can AI and voice tech help prevent insurance fraud?

The advantage that AI and voice technology have over other fraud detection and prevention strategies is the ability to be constantly on guard. The primary problem the insurance industry has struggled to deal with in regard to fraud prevention is the call centre format. With each call going to the first available operator, it can be impossible for caller inconsistencies to be detected and even with the voice capture tech that has been used throughout the last few years, only a small percentage of calls can be monitored. There simply isn't the manpower to double-handle every call.

With voice tech, 100% of calls can be recorded, transcribed, and monitored in real or near-real time. While inconsistencies or particular behavioural features can be flagged by AI and machine learning (ML) for further investigation.

The tech behind AI's intelligent fraud solution

There have been two main drivers behind the advancement of voice tech and AI for fraud prevention.

The first is the development of Natural Language Processing (NLP). Originally devised as a way to help computers understand human speech, NLP can accurately detect speech in all languages and dialects. When you add in GPU-powered transcription, you enable the automatic processing and categorisation of every call. With NLP, you can even distinguish background speech, further enhancing the opportunity for fraud detection.

When NLP is combined with AI and ML, computer systems are able to automatically assess risk in various areas - fraud, compliance, the need for employee training, or the possibility that you are dealing with vulnerable customers who may need additional support.

The second development is the integration of behavioural analytics platforms, such as LexiQal. Through the application of speech-to-text (STT) output, these platforms enable the recognition of nuances. Emotion. Tone. Speech patterns. This allows the detection of fraudulent behaviour from the first interaction, all based on their speech.

Voice technology and AI bring a new dimension to fraud detection. While human decision-makers are still called for, the tech enables almost complete automation and identifies fraud before it has a chance to become costly. While there will be the need for a change of processes - for customers to be informed that their calls are being recorded and why - if it helps to reduce premium rates through the saving of upwards of £1.1 billion per annum , the process is going to be welcomed.

Nigel Cannings is CTO and founder at Intelligent Voice.